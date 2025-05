Hazza bin Zayed meets dignitaries, citizens of Sweihan, Nahil areas in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 1st May, 2025 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has met with UAE dignitaries and citizens from the Sweihan and Nahil areas at the Sweihan Majlis in Al Ain Region.The gathering was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan...