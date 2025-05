Over 100 anglers compete in Al Mughira Grand Kingfish Championship for Women

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the Al Mughira Grand Kingfish Championship for Women commenced on Friday, 2nd May 2025, as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Kingfish Championship series 20...