UAE hosts World Bank’s Global Flaring and Methane Reduction Steering Committee Meeting in Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates hosted the World Bank’s Global Flaring and Methane Reduction (GFMR) Steering Committee Meeting on 29–30 April 2025 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.The high-level meeting convened over 40 participants representing 12 countries and more than 25 international organisations, inc...