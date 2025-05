Baniyas takes lead on opening day of 3rd round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The third round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) kicked off today at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, drawing strong participation from athletes across various age groups.Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the medal standings, while M.O.D UAE and Al Jazira Ji...