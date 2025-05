Education Cost Index set at 2.35% for Dubai’s for-profit private schools in 2025-26 academic year

DUBAI, 2nd May, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has approved an Education Cost Index (ECI) of 2.35 percent for for-profit private schools in the emirate for the 2025-26 academic year.The decision is based on the annual review of audited financial statements su...