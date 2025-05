Global rice output in 2024/25 likely to expand by 1.5% to record high of 543.6 million tonnes: FAO

ROME, 2nd May, 2025 (WAM) – Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) released a new Cereal Supply and Demand Brief on Friday, with revised estimates for 2024 and fresh insights on cropping conditions and prospects for 2025.FAO’s latest forecast for 2025 wheat production is pegge...