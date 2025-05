Zilzal 25 crowned champion of 34th Al Gaffal Race in Dubai

DUBAI,3rd May, 2025 (WAM) – Zilzal 25, owned by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and led by Marwan Abdullah Mohammed Al Marzouqi, was crowned champion of the 34th edition of the Al Gaffal Traditional Dhow Sailing Race.Zilzal 25 completed the race in 4 hours and 55 minutes, a testamen...