Deadline for 12th Million’s Poet registration set on May 15

ABU DHABI, 3rd May, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has set 15 May as the deadline for registration for the 12th season of the television programme Million’s Poet through the official website: www.millionspoet.ae.To be eligible, male and female applicants, must be between 18 and 45 years o...