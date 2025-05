Japan's jobless rate in FY 2024 fell to 2.5% amid labor shortage

TOKYO, 3rd May, 2025 (WAM) – Japan's average unemployment rate in fiscal 2024 fell 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier to 2.5%, marking the first improvement in two years, amid a labor shortage, government data showed.In the fiscal year through March, the number of unemployed people decreased 3...