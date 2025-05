Baniyas continues to lead in third round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI,3rd May, 2025 (WAM) – The third round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship continued on Saturday with competitions in the under-14 and under-16 categories at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. The competitions featured strong performances and a high technical level, re...