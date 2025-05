FC Bayern Germany's champions for 34th time

FREIBURG, Germany, 4th May, 2025 (WAM) – FC Bayern are champions of Germany for 2024/25! After Saturday’s thrilling 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Sunday, the Bavarians can no longer be caught at the top of the Bundesliga with two games to go.It’s the 34th time...