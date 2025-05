Baniyas crowned champions of 3rd round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club claimed the top spot at the third round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Gi Kids, which concluded on Sunday at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Sharjah Self-DefenCe Sports Club secured second place as Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finishe...