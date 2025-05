World Taekwondo Cadet Championships Fujairah 2025 kicks off May 10

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships Fujairah 2025 will kick off on 10th May at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah.The championship will feature elite teams and clubs from around the world.The...