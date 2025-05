Dubai retains top global position for attracting Greenfield FDI Projects in cultural, creative industries in 2024

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), affirmed that Dubai’s continued rise as a leading global hub for the creative economy reflects the far-reaching vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice ...