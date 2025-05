Erth Zayed Philanthropies Board of Trustees reviews 2024 achievements, approves strategic direction

Under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, the Board convened to review the Foundation’s 2024 impact and endorse its future strategic dir...