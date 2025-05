Emirates Drug Establishment strengthens partnerships to support industry growth

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), visited the Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) in Ras Al Khaimah.Al Zeyoudi was accompanied by Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medic...