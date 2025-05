Saud bin Saqr Media Scholarship Programme celebrates second cohort of graduates

The Saud bin Saqr Media Scholarship Programme celebrated its second graduation ceremony today at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), honouring a diverse cohort of 15 students who successfully completed the five-week training course.Led by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasim...