Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights Jafza’s significant contribution to Dubai’s economy over 4 decades

DUBAI, 5th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, highlighted the role of the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) as a vital pillar in Dubai’s development jour...