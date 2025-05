Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Hewi Dubai’ initiative to revive vibrant spirit of traditional Emirati neighbourhoods

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), today announced the Hewi Dubai initiative, marking a bold new vision for public spaces in Dubai.The initiati...