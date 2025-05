Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize Ceremony at Louvre Abu Dhabi

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the 2025 Pritzker Architecture Prize ceremony at Louvre Abu Dhabi.Hosting the ceremony underscores the importance of fostering intellectual dialogue and creati...