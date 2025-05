Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes western Indonesia

JAKARTA, 6th May, 2025 (WAM) -- A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck west of Tobelo, Indonesia, on Tuesday, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency reported.The agency said that the quake’s epicentre was located 85 kilometres from Tobelo district at a depth of 123.9 kilometres.There were no...