Modon launches first townhouses on Hudayriyat Island at Nawayef Village

Modon Holding P.S.C. (Modon), has announced the launch of the first townhouses on Hudayriyat Island at Nawayef Village, a charming, gated community forming part of the sought-after Nawayef development on Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island. Strategically located in the valley between Nawayef West and East H...