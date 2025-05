Muslim Council of Elders hosts intra-Islamic dialogue seminar at America International Arabic Book Fair

The Muslim Council of Elders hosted a pivotal seminar titled “Intra-Islamic Dialogue: A Reading of the Call for the People of Qiblah" at America International Arabic Book Fair.The event featured Imam Mohammad Mardini, Imam and Director of the American Muslim Centre in Dearborn, and Imam Ahmad Sobhi...