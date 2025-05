UAE President receives delegation from Department of Government Enablement, winners of first Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Award

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today welcomed a delegation from the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, along with the winners of the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Award, organised by the department, at Qasr Al Bahr. His Highness S...