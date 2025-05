Mansoor bin Mohammed opens GISEC Global 2025 in Dubai

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today opened GISEC Global 2025, the world’s third-largest cybersecurity event, and the biggest in the MENA region.Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said, “Dubai continues to gr...