IHC reports AED27.2 billion revenue, AED4.1 billion profit in Q1 2025

IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving revenue of AED 27.2 billion, a 41.1 percent increase compared to AED19.3 billion in Q1 2024, and a Profit After Tax of AED4.1 billion, with a Ne...