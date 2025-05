48 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in past 24 hours

GAZA, 6th May, 2025 (WAM) -- A total of 48 Palestinians were martyred and 142 injured in Israeli airstrikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.The ongoing aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has brought the total number of martyrs to 52,615, with 118,752 people injured.