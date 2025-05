Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses announcement of Disney Theme Park Resort project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the announcement of the Disney Theme Park Resort project on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, following a strategic partnership agreement...