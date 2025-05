Emirates Nature–WWF celebrates 25 years of environmental achievements inspired by Sheikh Zayed's legacy

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2025 (WAM) -- This year marks an important chapter for the UAE’s environmental journey as Emirates Nature–WWF celebrates 25 years of conservation impact. Founded in the spirit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, the organisation continu...