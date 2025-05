UAE National Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 explores intersection of architecture, food security, climate change

VENICE, 7th May, 2025 (WAM)-- The National Pavilion UAE at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia opened with Pressure Cooker, curated by Azza Aboualam, Emirati architect and Assistant Professor at Zayed University and Co-founder of Holesum Studio. The exhibition po...