SCLD participates in Conference on Learning Difficulties in Amman

AMMAN, 7th May, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties (SCLD) participated in the 2nd International Scientific Conference on Learning Difficulties, hosted in Amman, Jordan from 6th to 8th May 2025. The centre’s delegation visited the Jordanian capital as part of an official miss...