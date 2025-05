Abu Dhabi to host 25th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion

Abu Dhabi is set to host the 25th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion from May 13–16 2025, marking the first time the global gathering will be held in the Middle East.Co-hosted by the International Union for Health Promotion and Education (IUHPE) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPH...