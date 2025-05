Gross banks’ assets up by 1.6% to AED4,636.8 billion at end of February 2025: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2025 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced the increase in money supply aggregate M1 by 1.8%, from AED 965.3 billion at the end of January 2025 to AED982.9 billion at the end of February 2025. The increase was due to AED4.1 billion growth in currency in circulat...