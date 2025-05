EPAA hosts EAZA Small Mammal TAG mid-year meeting

The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah is hosting the mid-year meeting of the Small Mammal Taxon Advisory Group (TAG), which is part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), from 6-10 May 2025 at the Sharjah Seed Bank and Herbarium in Al Dhaid City. The scientif...