CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

ABU DHABI, 7th May, 2025 (WAM) – The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) at 4.40%.This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve’s announcement today to keep the Interest Rate on Reserve Balances (IORB) un...