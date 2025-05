Saud bin Saqr receives US Consul-General, CEO of H.B. Fuller

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Robert Raines, US Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, accompanied by Celeste Mastin, CEO of H.B. Fuller, a US-based global company specialising in adhesives, which has established a...