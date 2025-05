President of Kenya receives Abdullah bin Zayed; witnessing signing of seven bilateral agreements, MoUs

President of the Republic of Kenya, Dr. William Samoei Ruto, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the beginning of the UAE top diplomat's working visit to Nairobi.H.H. Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to the Kenyan President the greetings...