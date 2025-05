UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Jawaher bint Bandar bin Mohammed

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Jawaher bint Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.The messages w...