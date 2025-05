UAE participates in MENAFATF Plenary Meeting in Jordan

The UAE participated in the 40th Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF), held in Amman, Jordan from 4th to 8th May. The UAE delegation was led by Hamid Saif AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting th...