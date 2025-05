Kuwait crude oil drops to US$62.57 per barrel

The price of Kuwaiti crude oil fell by US$1.48 during Thursday’s trading, settling at US$62.57 per barrel, compared to US$64.05 the previous day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced on Friday.According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Brent futures rose by US$1.72 to US$62.84 per barrel, while We...