Moro Hub signs MoU with Dubai Electronic Security Centre to strengthen cybersecurity for government entities

Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) at GISEC Global 2025, which runs from 6th to 8th May at Dubai World Trade Centre. The signing ceremony took place...