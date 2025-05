Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak visits Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, visited Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul today, accompanied by Emine Erdoğan, w...