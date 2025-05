With AED 4 billion in April transactions; Sharjah’s real estate momentum continues

SHARJAH, 10th May, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah’s real estate sector had a strong performance during April 2025, recording 7,206 transactions with a trading value of AED 4 billion across various areas of the emirate. The total traded area of sales transactions reached approximately 10.3 million square feet...