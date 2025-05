Tétouan celebrates launch of 6th Moroccan Poets Festival

TÉTOUAN,10th May, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the northern Moroccan city of Tétouan celebrated the opening of the sixth edition of the Moroccan Poets Festival...