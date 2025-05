Bahrain's King, Syrian President discuss strengthening bilateral relations

MANAMA, 10th May, 2025 (WAM) – His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain received today at Sakhir Palace Ahmad Al Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, and the accompanying delegation, during the President’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported Sat...