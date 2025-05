UAEU, Ibn Haldun University partner to establish Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Centre for Arabic Language in Türkiye

INSTANBUL, 10th May, 2025 (WAM) – On the sidelines of the visit of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to the...