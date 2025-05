World & Oil and Gas Cup 2025 for 7-a-side football kicks off in Azerbaijan

BAKU, 10th May, 2025 (WAM) – The World Oil and Gas Cup 2025 kicked off today at the ASK Arena stadium in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, with the participation of 12 elite 7-a-side football teams representing major oil companies from three continents: Asia, Africa, and Europe. The tournament is bein...