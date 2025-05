Nasdaq Dubai welcomes US$500 million Green Sukuk listing by OMNIYAT

Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed a US$500 million Green Sukuk by OMNIYAT, a leading Dubai-based real estate developer. The three-year Sukuk, maturing on 6th May 2028, was issued under a US$1 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and carries a profit rate of 8.375%.The Sukuk will support the devel...