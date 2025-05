Saud bin Saqr receives Canadian Consul-General, organisers of RAK Terry Fox Run

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, emphasised that charitable work is a cornerstone of the UAE’s societal culture. It reflects the nation’s cultural progress and the deep-rooted values of generosity and humanitarian solidarity embraced by its people.H.H...