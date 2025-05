Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Kazakhstan discuss bilateral relations, witness exchange of cooperation agreements, MoUs

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has held official talks with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the Presidential Palace in Astana.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed His Highness and the accompanying UAE delegation, r...